Documents: Company that owned Fire Ball is insured for up to $5 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Insurance records show that the company that owns Fire Ball, a ride that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, is insured for up to $5 million in case of injury.

The ride, owned by Amusements of America, malfunctioned Wednesday. One person, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, was killed. His family says they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Ohio law requires $500,000 worth of insurance in an incident where one person is injured, and $1 million if more than one person is injured.

Four other people injured on the ride remain in Central Ohio hospitals Sunday.