Documents: Company that owned Fire Ball is insured for up to $5 million

Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Insurance records show that the company that owns Fire Ball, a ride that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, is insured for up to $5 million in case of injury.

The ride, owned by Amusements of America, malfunctioned Wednesday. One person, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, was killed. His family says they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Ohio law requires $500,000 worth of insurance in an incident where one person is injured, and $1 million if more than one person is injured.

Four other people injured on the ride remain in Central Ohio hospitals Sunday.

