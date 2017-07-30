Homicide of Groveport man remains unsolved a decade later

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — The unsolved killing of a Groveport man approaches the 10-year anniversary, but investigators are hopeful tips from the public can catch his killer.

On Sept. 25, 2007, an unknown person or unknown people entered a home at 4886 Dorchester Street in the afternoon.The resident, Samane Phimmasay, was upstairs at the time and went downstair to investigate the noise. Standing in the doorway, he was shot several times in the upper body.

Medics pronounced Phimmasay dead at the scene.

Officials said he moved to Groveport with his wife and children about a month before the shooting. They made the move looking for a better life for their family.

Investigators said he was the victim of another shooting in May of 2007, but it is unclear if those incidents are related.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.