Midway rides to reopen at State Fair Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Fair officials say some Midway rides will reopen at 10am Sunday.

Rides at the Ohio State Fair’s Kiddieland and some elsewhere in the amusement park reopened Friday with the OK of inspectors two days after the governor shut them all down following a thrill ride malfunction that killed a teen who had recently enlisted in the Marines.

The 18-year-old man’s girlfriend was among seven other people who were injured when the Fire Ball flung riders — some still strapped in their seats — through the air Wednesday night. A few people on the midway were hit by debris.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer has told operators of the attraction at fairs and festivals worldwide to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction. Ohio Gov. John Kasich shut down all rides for new inspections after the accident.

Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce said Friday that 28 rides were cleared to resume operations Friday afternoon. Those reopened include the children’s carousel, bumper boats and other “low-impact” attractions including the Giant Slide and SkyGlider.

The State Fair runs through Aug. 6.