Two killed, five severely injured in accident on I-71

FRANKLIN CO, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead and five more are severely injured following an accident on Interstate 71 in southern Franklin County.

The accident happened on I-71 north at US-62. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marc Gofstein said a semi-truck was traveling north when the truck struck a stationary SUV.

Gofstein said it is unclear if the SUV was disabled on the berm or if it was in the lanes of traffic on I-71.

The semi-truck had two occupants. Both occupants have been pronounced dead. Five people were in the SUV and those occupants were taken to an area hospital with “severe” injuries.

I-71 north is closed at SR-56 and traffic is being diverted onto SR 56 through London. It is unclear how long I-71 north will remain closed.

No other information was immediately available.

