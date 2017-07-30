Ohio business owner says there are not enough sober applicants to fill positions

WARREN, OH (WKBN/CNN) – An Ohio businesswoman is bringing her frustrations with the opioid epidemic to a national audience.

Although there are plenty of openings at Warren Fabricating and Machining, co-owner Regina Mitchell says she’s having trouble hiring because so many applicants are failing drug tests.

Mitchell explained to a CNN reporter how this points to a bigger crisis.

“In our Mahoning Valley, it seems like it’s worse than in other places all over the country. I have a responsibility to provide a safe working environment for my employees. I have a responsibility to my customers to build quality products. So, I need employees who are engaged in their work while they’re here, of sound mind and doing the best possible job that they can, and keeping their fellow co-workers safe at all times,” she said.

Mitchell says four out of 10 otherwise qualified applicants for welding, machinist and crane operating jobs are turned away.