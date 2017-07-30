Over 8,200 AEP customers without power in Gahanna after report of fire at substation

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — American Electric Power says over 8,200 customers are without power Sunday night after the report of a fire at an AEP substation.

Gahanna Police say a fire was reported at a substation near Headley Park around 9:45pm. The Gahnna Fire Department says there was a fire that was quickly contained after a piece of equipment caught fire.

AEP says there are crews on scene investigating the outage. They haven’t determined the cause at this point and they hope to have power restored by 1:30am.

