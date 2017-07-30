Playful beagle mix Luna available for adoption at Franklin County Dog Shelter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max met Luna at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Luna is a 1-year-old beagle mix who was surrendered by her owner about a week ago. She loves to play and does well with other dogs, but she does need some training. A home with room for her to run and another dog would work best.

For more information about Luna, you can contact Hattie on her Facebook page or you can call the Franklin County Dog Shelter at 614-525-3647.

Want to follow along with Max and Hattie on their adventures? Head over to Instagram and follow them by searching @maxsmissionnbc4.

