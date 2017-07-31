Better Call Jackson: Dealing with unexpected medical bills

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — It was Easter Sunday when Julia Logan experienced a medical emergency while inside her Delaware City home.

The first responding squad was from Delaware County. Mrs. Logan was transported and her medical needs were met.

A few weeks later, at home, she said she was surprised when she received a billing statement for more than $800.

Mrs. Logan had been transported before and never received a bill, so she called me.

“Number one, 868 dollars and then being billed, I knew I hadn’t been billed before,” said Logan.

She was also confused on why she was transported by Delaware County EMS and not Delaware City.

The chief of Delaware County Emergency Medical Services, Mike Schuiling explains to me why Mrs. Logan received a statement and explains why a squad from the county answered her medical call tonight at 6 on NBC4.