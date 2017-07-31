Body found alongside road in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Westerville are investigating after a body was found alongside a roadway.

According to the Westerville Police Department, officers were called to the area of Park Meadow and Schrock roads at about 9:47am, Monday, on the report of a person down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a person’s body along the road.

Police continue to investigate.

