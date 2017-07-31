Columbus Music Makers – October

October Concert Dates for Columbus, Ohio
Artist: John Schwab
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: LaScala – Dublin, Ohio
Date: October 7, 2017 Location: Keystone Pub – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: Blarney Stone – Worthington, Ohio
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: Bogey Bar & Grill – Powell, Ohio
Date: October 21, 2017 Location: Hamilton’s Pub – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 27, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Artist: Gas Pump Jockey’s
Date: October 15, 2017 Location: Italian Festival – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Arnett Howard
Date: October 19, 2017 Location: Mozart’s Cafe – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Rick Burnetto Big Band
Date: October 7, 2017 Location: Columbus Italian Festival – Columbus, Ohio
Artist:The Dave Absalom Project
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: Tavern 42 – Delaware, Ohio
Date: October 21, 2017 Location: Cardo’s Pizza – Pickerington, Ohio
Artist: Grassinine
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: Rumba Cafe – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Damn! Girl
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Dread Engine
Date: October 28, 2017 Location: AlRosa Villa – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Jimmy Hudson Band
Date: October 14, 2017 Location: Cross Creek Camp – Lewis Center, Ohio
Artist: Still Wild
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: Sandpebble Lounge – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 14, 2017 Location: Sandpebble Lounge – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 21, 2017 Location: Burnzies Old Trail – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 28, 2017 Location: Eldorado’s Food & Spirits – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: The Wet Bandits
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: O’Nelly’s – Lewis Center, Ohio
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: Signatures – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: October 14, 2017 Location: Park Street Tavern – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: The Barn – Dublin, Ohio
Artist: Sobo Duo
Date: October 12, 2017 Location: Nasty’s Sports Bar – Hilliard, Ohio
Artist: The Paradise Island Band
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: La Scala Bistro – Dublin, Ohio
Date: October 21, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Artist: Peter Conrad
Date: October 9, 2017 Location: Leap-n-Lizards – Hilliard, Ohio
Date: October 14, 2017 Location: Taranto’s of Polaris – Lewis Center, Ohio
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: Hop Yard 62 – Grove City, Ohio
Artist: These Guys Live
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: The Ugly Mug – Canal Winchester, Ohio
Date: October 28, 2017 Location: Turtle Creek Tavern – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: The Don Norman Band
Date: October 14, 2017 Location: Local Roots – Powell, Ohio
Artist: Red Oakley
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: Roadhouse 66 Bar & Grille – Worthington, Ohio
Artist: The Jack
Date: October 7, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: October 27, 2017 Location: Heritage Lounge – Pickerington, Ohio
Artist: Hurricane Jerry
Date: October 12, 2017 Location: The Mudflats – Galena, Ohio
Artist: Steve Brunton
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: Leap-N-Lizard’s – Hilliard, Ohio
Artist: Avalon Nine
Date: October 21, 2017 Location: Java Central – Westerville, Ohio
Artist: Patrick McLaughlin & The Most Wanted
Date: October 2, 2017 Location: Crazy Mule Saloon – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: Gatsby’s – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: October 9, 2017 Location: Crazy Mule Saloon – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 16, 2017 Location: Crazy Mule Saloon – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: Jimmy V’s – Westerville, Ohio
Date: October 23, 2017 Location: Crazy Mule Saloon – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 30, 2017 Location: Crazy Mule Saloon – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Junkbox
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: Hollywood Casino – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 7, 2017 Location: The Ugly Mug – Canal Winchester, Ohio
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: Finnegan’s Wake – Pickerington, Ohio
Artist: McIans
Date: October 7, 2017 Location: Claddagh – Columbus, Ohio
Date: October 28, 2017 Location: Byrnes Pub – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Nightfall
Date: October 14, 2017 Location: The Pub in Gahanna – Gahanna, Ohio
Date: October 27, 2017 Location: O’Nelly’s Sports Pub & Grill – Lewis Center, Ohio
Date: October 3, 2017 Location: Crazy Mule Saloon – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Hello Luna
Date: October 5, 2017 Location: Rumba Cafe – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Hillbilly Deluxe
Date: October 6, 2017 Location: The Ugly Mug – Canal Winchester, Ohio
Date: October 13, 2017 Location: On The Rocks – Dublin, Ohio
Date: October 20, 2017 Location: CJ O’Malley’s – Pataskala, Ohio
Date: October 21, 2017 Location: Heritage Lounge – Pickerington, Ohio