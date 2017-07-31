Columbus Music Makers – October

October Concert Dates for Columbus, Ohio 

Artist: John Schwab

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: LaScala –  Dublin, Ohio

Date: October 7, 2017   Location: Keystone Pub –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 13, 2017   Location: Blarney Stone –  Worthington, Ohio

Date: October 20, 2017   Location: Bogey Bar & Grill –  Powell, Ohio

Date: October 21, 2017   Location: Hamilton’s Pub –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 27, 2017   Location: Gatsby’s –  Gahanna, Ohio

Artist: Gas Pump Jockey’s

Date: October 15, 2017    Location: Italian Festival –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Arnett Howard

Date: October 19, 2017    Location: Mozart’s Cafe –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Rick Burnetto Big Band

Date: October 7, 2017    Location: Columbus Italian Festival –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist:The Dave Absalom Project

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: Tavern 42 –  Delaware, Ohio

Date: October 21, 2017    Location: Cardo’s Pizza –  Pickerington, Ohio

Artist: Grassinine

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: Rumba Cafe –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Damn! Girl

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: Skully’s Music Diner –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Dread Engine

Date: October 28, 2017    Location: AlRosa Villa –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Jimmy Hudson Band

Date: October 14, 2017    Location: Cross Creek Camp –  Lewis Center, Ohio

Artist: Still Wild

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: Sandpebble Lounge –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 14, 2017    Location: Sandpebble Lounge –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 21, 2017    Location: Burnzies Old Trail –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 28, 2017    Location: Eldorado’s Food & Spirits –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: The Wet Bandits

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: O’Nelly’s –  Lewis Center, Ohio

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: Signatures –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: October 14, 2017    Location: Park Street Tavern –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: The Barn –  Dublin, Ohio

Artist: Sobo Duo

Date: October 12, 2017    Location: Nasty’s Sports Bar –  Hilliard, Ohio

Artist: The Paradise Island Band

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: La Scala Bistro –  Dublin, Ohio

Date: October 21, 2017   Location: Gatsby’s –  Gahanna, Ohio

Artist: Peter Conrad

Date: October 9, 2017    Location: Leap-n-Lizards –  Hilliard, Ohio

Date: October 14, 2017    Location: Taranto’s of Polaris –  Lewis Center, Ohio

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: Hop Yard 62 –  Grove City, Ohio

Artist: These Guys Live

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: The Ugly Mug –  Canal Winchester, Ohio

Date: October 28, 2017    Location: Turtle Creek Tavern –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: The Don Norman Band

Date: October 14, 2017    Location: Local Roots –  Powell, Ohio

Artist: Red Oakley

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: Gatsby’s –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: Roadhouse 66 Bar & Grille –  Worthington, Ohio

Artist: The Jack

Date: October 7, 2017    Location: Gatsby’s –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: October 27, 2017    Location: Heritage Lounge – Pickerington, Ohio

Artist: Hurricane Jerry

Date: October 12, 2017    Location: The Mudflats –  Galena, Ohio

Artist: Steve Brunton

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: Leap-N-Lizard’s –  Hilliard, Ohio

Artist: Avalon Nine

Date: October 21, 2017    Location: Java Central –  Westerville, Ohio

Artist: Patrick McLaughlin & The Most Wanted

Date: October 2, 2017    Location: Crazy Mule Saloon –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: Gatsby’s –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: October 9, 2017    Location: Crazy Mule Saloon –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 16, 2017    Location: Crazy Mule Saloon –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: Jimmy V’s –  Westerville, Ohio

Date: October 23, 2017    Location: Crazy Mule Saloon –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 30, 2017    Location: Crazy Mule Saloon –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Junkbox

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: Hollywood Casino –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 7, 2017    Location: The Ugly Mug –  Canal Winchester, Ohio

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: Finnegan’s Wake –  Pickerington, Ohio

Artist: McIans

Date: October 7, 2017    Location: Claddagh –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: October 28, 2017    Location: Byrnes Pub –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Nightfall

Date: October 14, 2017    Location: The Pub in Gahanna –  Gahanna, Ohio

Date: October 27, 2017    Location: O’Nelly’s Sports Pub & Grill –  Lewis Center, Ohio

Date: October 3, 2017    Location: Crazy Mule Saloon –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Hello Luna

Date: October 5, 2017    Location: Rumba Cafe –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Hillbilly Deluxe

Date: October 6, 2017    Location: The Ugly Mug –  Canal Winchester, Ohio

Date: October 13, 2017    Location: On The Rocks –  Dublin, Ohio

Date: October 20, 2017    Location: CJ O’Malley’s –  Pataskala, Ohio

Date: October 21, 2017    Location: Heritage Lounge –  Pickerington, Ohio

 

