Deputy hit by flying hubcap during traffic stop

HUTCHINSON, KS (WCMH) – A Kansas deputy is recovering after being hit by a flying hubcap during a traffic stop.

It happened last week near Hutchinson, Kansas.

Video shows Deputy Miken Bohringer on the K-61 highway conducting a traffic stop.

A passing RV lost its hubcaps as it passed the traffic stop. One of the hubcaps hit Bohringer on the back of the leg.

“It felt like a 10-pound brick that hit the backside of where the Achilles tendon goes into the base of the ankle. It kind of took me by surprise,” he told KWCH.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bohringer only suffered some painful bruising.n

The driver of the RV did return to check on the deputy, KWCH reported.

