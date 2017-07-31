I-270SB closed on northeast side after tanker overturns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a crash on I-270 near I-670 on the northeast side.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:21am, Monday, deputies were called to I-270 near the I-670 exit on the northeast side of the city on the report of an overturned tanker truck.

Deputies say a 2006 Freightliner truck, being driven by Mark Schriner, 45, of Gahanna, went off the right side of the roadway, up an embankment and rolled over. Schriner was ejected during the crash.

Schriner was transported to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash, but said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, but Schriner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

All lanes of I-270 southbound are closed while crews investigate the crash and work to remove the overturned tanker.

Traffic is being diverted to Easton Way.

