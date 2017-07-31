East Columbus pastor charged with sexually assaulting three young girls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An east side pastor is jailed, accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in his church office.

Pastor Guillermo Quintanilla, from The El Shadai Church of God, is charged with rape, sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, the first accusation emerged in June when a mother told police Quintanilla had molested her daughter approximately two times a week over a four year span, beginning when the girl was 8-years-old.

Two other victims came forward also alleging assaults at the hands of Quintanilla, when they were as young as six and eight years old, according to court filings.

Quintanilla was issued a $1 million bond by a Franklin County judge.