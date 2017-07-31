Emily soaks Florida before moving northeast

Columbus (WCMH) – Here in Ohio, we are not the only ones getting soaked by rains this month, luckily we don’t have to directly watch for quick forming tropical storms.

Over the weekend, our friends to the south in Florida, watched as a slow moving low formed and began to dump rain along the Gulf coast. It also kicked up winds to Tropical Storm force, and had gusts into the 60+ mile per hour range.

Below is the forecast track for Tropical Depression Emily:

Emily was downgraded this evening as sustained winds dropped to 35 miles per hour.

The forecast for rainfall from this storm shows some areas getting hit with additional heavy rainfall in Florida and the Northern Bahamas:

This will add to the already very wet July that most of Florida, and especially Central and Southern Florida have had. Below is month to date rainfall total map through early this morning for Florida:

For our friends to the south and east, typically hurricane season just starts to ramp up now, with the peak still about 40 days away:

(below is an image of hurricanes/tropical storms per 100 years from the National Hurricane Center at NOAA)

If you ever have questions about tropical storms, tropics, hurricanes or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave