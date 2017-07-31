Families celebrate return of Ohio National Guard members

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Monday a handful of members of the Ohio National Guard arrived back home to their families for an emotional reunion after being deployed in Southwest Asia.

Master Sergeant David Diehl held his daughter tight for five days before he was deployed. The timing of the deployment meant he had to leave just a few days after the birth of his daughter Kylie Marie.

For Master Sergeant David Diehl, seeing Kylie Marie at John Glenn International Airport on Monday was like seeing her for the first time all over again.

Balloons and signs awaited the Ohio National Guard members at the airport gate. Cheers and clapping could be heard throughout the concourse.

Sergeant Diehl’s wife Maegan said it was a long five months of waiting, saying she was nervous and ready to run to her husband. As soon as she saw him walking towards her in his uniform she took off running into his arms.

Soon after, baby Kylie Marie was placed in her daddy’s arms.

“She’s a lot bigger. Actually being able to hold her again, both her and my wife it’s actually really nice,” said Sergeant Diehl.

Maegan Diehl says there have been quite a few changes in the past five months including Kylie learning to roll over, not to mention the sleepless nights and that her dad missed out on because of the colic she had.

It’s been a tough few months for Diel.

“Family is important to me, so yeah, it definitely made it tough but it’s one of those things that I knew what I signed up for when I joined and its one of those things I had to do,” said Diel.

Diel’s parents were happy to see their son return home safe and reunited with his family.

“Not having him there makes a difference makes a big difference so I’m just so glad he’s home I’m so proud of him,” said Diel’s father.