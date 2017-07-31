Girl, 12, struck by vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to Columbus after being hit by a car.

According to the Pleasant Township Fire Department, it happened shortly after 7:31 on the 1200 block of Marion Cardington Road East.

The girl was taken to Marion General Hospital and then flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

