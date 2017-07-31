Grandmother shoots and kills suspected robber

By Published:

KATY, TX (WCMH) – A Texas grandmother shot and killed a man who tried to come into her home Monday.

According to police, two came through an open garage door into the 60-year-old woman’s home.

“Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects, that female then retrieved a hand gun and fired several times at both subjects,” said Harris County Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

One of the men was killed and the other ran away, jumping a fence, KTRK reported.

The woman did not know the men. Investigators are now trying to determine why the house was targeted.

“It’s just, you know what, in the state of Texas, if you’re gonna get on somebody’s property, you’re gonna get shot, that’s just the way we are, that’s Texas,” said neighbor Catherine Hanks.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

