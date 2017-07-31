Human remains found in Coshocton Co. field deemed 900 years old

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in a Coshocton County field were determined to be hundreds of years old.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam.

The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they’d been there for an extended period of time.

The next day, the remains were excavated and moved to the Licking County Coroner’s Officer for further investigation.

After analyzing the bones, it was determined that the human remains were approximately 900 years old, and only of historical interest.