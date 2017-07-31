Human remains found in Coshocton Co. field deemed 900 years old

By Published:

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in a Coshocton County field were determined to be hundreds of years old.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam.

The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they’d been there for an extended period of time.

The next day, the remains were excavated and moved to the Licking County Coroner’s Officer for further investigation.

After analyzing the bones, it was determined that the human remains were approximately 900 years old, and only of historical interest.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s