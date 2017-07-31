(NBC News) — Britta Eberle thought she’d never forget a child in a car. Until she did.

Eberle says she went to a friend’s farm in Vermont on July 2 with her husband, son and daughter. Once they arrived, friends and family were running back and forth from cars to the friend’s home, bringing in food and other items.

In all the commotion, 2-year-old Ada was left in the car.

“In our excitement we all darted out, assuming that someone else had grabbed the youngest member of our clan,” Eberle wrote in a post on her blog, This Is Motherhood.

Ada sat alone in the car for about 20 minutes before her mom realized she was missing. She wasn’t hurt.

The temperature in Vermont was in the 60s, and Ada wasn’t hot when she was taken from the car. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says even in the 60s, your car interior can head up to above 110 degrees.

Eberle is now sharing the incident in a blog post hoping to educate other parents.

“There are no excuses for what I did,” she wrote. “And part of me doesn’t want to share this. I don’t want the world to know how badly I’ve failed. But then I think that I have to share this. I have to own up to my mistakes. I have to tell the world how far I am from perfect. And how if I did this, anyone could do this. And that scares me, but also makes me judge a little less and makes me pay attention a whole lot more.”

