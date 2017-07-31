Identical twins born with Down syndrome defy the odds

TOPEKA, KS (WCMH) — Becoming President of the United States, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning are all events with high odds.

But for identical twins Brynnlee and Blakeley, they defied the odds by both being born with Down syndrome.

“One in a million, I was like why me,” Brynnlee and Blakeley’s mom, Nicole Taylor told WIBW.

One out of every 700 children is born with Down syndrome, but Brynnlee and Blakeley is only one pair out of a handful of identical twins in the country with the genetic disorder.

Taylor says the 18-month-old twins are a handful, but they bring so much joy to the family.

“They are a lot of work, but they love their brother and sister so much. They are ornery as ever, too, and they know it,” said Taylor.

