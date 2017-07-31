DES MOINES, IA (KWWL) — An Iowa mother is putting out a stern warning about what she believes caused her baby to be covered in sores.

This time last week, 1-year-old Juliano was starting to get red sores in and around his mouth. After three hospital visits and multiple tests Juliano’s mother says doctors told her, her son had herpes.

“He had blisters growing outside of his mouth,” said Samantha Rodgers, Des Moines.

Rodgers says doctors told her he had the flu, or a bad case of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, but it got worse.

“His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach,” said Rodgers.

Juliano was sent to Blank Children Hospital in Des Moines where he was tested.

“They swabbed his mouth and tested it and it came back as he has herpes,” said Rodgers.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread by saliva, skin and touching things that are contaminated with the virus. symptoms like a fever or blisters can start 2 to 12 days after exposure.

Rodgers says she’s not completely sure who gave her baby the virus.

“All I can say is just be cautious, it can be anybody, your best friend, your sister, your brother or your mom,” said Rodgers. “Everybody needs to wash their hands and sanitize, if you see a cold sore or anything on them just don’t let them come by your baby.”