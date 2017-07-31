Lawnmowing robots could soon come to a yard near you

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Robotic technology has become a big hit with people who don’t like mowing the grass, even if mowing the grass is their job.

State crews are using big robotic mowers to keep roadways well manicured, and residential lawncare companies are using them as well, just on a smaller scale.

“Every customer is serviced by their own robot that we set up on their property,” explains Nick Sagnella of HomeVP Robotic Lawncare.

The company relies solely on robo-mowers to regularly cut the grass for homeowners like Greyson Richardson.

“Low touch, low maintenance, it does its thing without me having to worry about it, so it’s been helpful,” Richardson says.

Invisible fence technology with wire buried around the perimeter of his yard prevents Richardson’s robo-mower from going astray. The unit will mow until its battery is depleted, return to its charger, then come back out and finish the job.

And now, ‘Roomba’ Maker iRobot is getting closer to selling robot lawnmowers for your own home user. The FCC usually prohibits the operation of “fixed outdoor infrastructure” transmitting low-power radio signal without a license, and iRobot’s lawn mower beacons fell in that category. But the regulators recently waived the rules for iRobot, saying its beacon design should be safe with the promised limitations on height, signal strength and use in residential areas.