Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The Summer Olympic Games are coming back to the United States.

The city of Los Angeles has reached a deal with international Olympic leaders to host the 2028 Summer Games. It will be the third time the city has hosted the summer Olympics. The previous two times were in 1932 and 1984.

Saint Louis and Atlanta, in 1904 and 1996 respectively, have also hosted the summer Olympics.

