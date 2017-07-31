Maryland officer buys diapers for young mother caught shoplifting

Published:

LAUREL, MD (WCMH) — A Maryland officer bought a young mother two packs of diapers after she was caught attempting to shoplift the items.

According to the Laurel Maryland Police Department, Officer Johns was recently called to a grocery store on the report of a shoplifting.

Officers say a young mother was caught attempting to steal two packs of diapers after not having enough money leftover when she bought food.

Johns issued the woman a citation, but after considering the situation, bought the two packs of diapers for her so her child wouldn’t suffer.

“Though it’s but a snapshot of some of the work your officers are doing daily, we still wanted to take a moment to thank Officer Johns for not just fairly enforcing the law, but also showing empathy to an innocent child put in a difficult situation,” the department wrote on a Facebook post.

