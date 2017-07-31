Mexican family of man left by cops at Delaware Co. Taco Bell settles suit

DELAWARE, OH (AP) – The family of a drunken man dropped off at a Taco Bell by Ohio sheriff’s deputies and later fatally struck by a vehicle has settled a lawsuit that alleged authorities endangered him while making a joke of his Mexican heritage.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the $300,000 settlement with Delaware County goes to the family of Uriel Juarez-Popoca, including his widow and two children near Mexico City.

The 22-year-old couldn’t speak much English when deputies found him disoriented in July 2012. They took him to a Taco Bell, and one officer joked the restaurant might have an interpreter.

Authorities said the officers expected Juarez-Popoca to call a ride. But he was booted from the restaurant, then struck while walking along a highway.

The officers later resigned but didn’t admit wrongdoing.