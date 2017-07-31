Molina Healthcare announces 1,400 job cuts, could impact Ohio locations

Courtesy: NBC News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Molina Healthcare plans to cut 1,400 jobs nationally in the next few months.

Molina Healthcare of Ohio has corporate offices in Columbus, Springdale and Independence.

NBC4 obtained an internal memo sent to employees by Molina’s Interim CEO and CFO Joe White. Referring to Project Nickel, a company wide transformation effort, he said:

“Yesterday (July 27) we notified several hundred employees whose positions have been eliminated as a result of this organizational redesign. I want to share with you that notifications to the first wave of employees is now complete. We are also enacting a 60-day hiring freeze.”

According to Molina’ web site and CNBC, Molina Healthcare is a health insurer that specializes in the Obamacare and Medicaid healthcare programs for low-income and poor people. Molina cuts will affect 10 percent of  just over 14,000 people employed nationwide, not including 5,500 Pathways behavioral health business.

NBC4 requested the number of local cuts to Molina Healthcare of Ohio, but we have not received a response from their corporate communications in Long Beach, CA.

According to their latest earnings release, Molina serves approximately 4.8 million members in 12 states and Puerto Rico.

