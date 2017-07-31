One woman killed after CR-V hits horse and buggy

By Published:

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Winnemac Pike just south of Allen Road at approximately 5:30 pm.

Officials say 21-year-old Amanda Hopkins was going northbound on Winnemac Pike when she failed to maintain clear distance in front of her. Hopkins’ Honda CR-V struck the back of a horse and buggy, operated by 62-year-old Mary Petescheim.

The CR-V and the horse and buggy both went off the road and into a field.

Petescheim was transported by helicopter to OSU Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Hopkins and an infant passenger in the CR-V were both treated on the scene for minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the horse was injured in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s