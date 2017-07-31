Police chief: Woman used my business card to snort heroin

CANAL FULTON, OH (AP) — This wasn’t the intent when an Ohio police chief left his business card for a resident: The officer discovered that a woman later used the rolled-up card to snort heroin.

Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz shared the story on Facebook with a plea for people to call emergency responders if they come across drugs rather than touching potentially dangerous substances themselves.

“She was standing with both feet on the ground and leaning over the bed, however, from her waist up she was not touching the bed”, the witness described to the officers.

The woman was passed out/ snoring in this position. The witness advised it appeared she was levitating over the bed. The household member noticed white powder spilled on the counter in the bathroom along with other paraphernalia. Thinking he was doing a good thing, he scooped up the powder with his bare hands, along with the paraphernalia, and transported her and the evidence to the Canal Fulton Police station where she was checked out. The woman admitted to Police officers that she did snort heroin. Police Chief Douglas Swartz was out at the residence just days earlier notifying the homeowner to contact another police agency and wrote the contact info on the back of his business card. It was this business card that was rolled up and used for the purposes of ingesting the heroine that he collected form the scene and brought to the police station.

There is a message I would like to spread to everyone today. Heroin users are walking amongst us in the thousands and dropping like flies. Libraries, public bathrooms, parks, in vehicles at intersections, and even sidewalks are common scenes where heroin addicts are collapsing the very second after ingesting this drug. It is very important NOT to do what this household member did today, and that is touch this drug. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and just a quarter of a milligram, which is just a few granules, can kill you. Carfentanil, which has reared its ugly head in Canal Fulton a few times, is much, much worse. We saw a scary example of this in the East Liverpool Police Department where a police officer was exposed to the drug when he wiped a powder off his uniform with his bare hands allowing the drug to enter into his body. Luckily he was surrounded by fellow officers who administered naloxone and saved his life. Police K-9 dogs in Florida are being exposed when doing what they do best and that is sniff out drugs. Just as important as seeking help for those who suffer from this addiction, is for others to be aware not to touch this drug.

We are in a bad situation in America today as 52,000 of us have lost our lives to a drug overdose in 2015 alone. It is reported that just one specific county in Ohio has THOUSANDS of children in foster care homes or placed in other agencies with parents who fell victim of the heroin addiction and no longer alive today to help guide the children into adulthood. Freezer trucks are being mobilized and brought into County Morgues to house the thousands of fatal overdoses.

Doesn’t this sound like something in the future? An epidemic of some sort brought about by terrorist? Well sadly, it is not the future’s fault and not the terrorist. It is today, here and now, and most of it is our own poor decisions that have brought us to this point. Canal Fulton, you are no stranger either. Many overdoses have occurred here in our quaint little city and possibly many more to come.

So please spread the word. If you are the one in the Library, or any of the aforementioned places, who is the fortunate or unfortunate one (However you want to look at it) to come across the scene of an overdose, please do not touch any of the paraphernalia. Instead seek help immediately by calling 9-1-1. Police officers and EMT’s are now carrying special gloves called Nitrile examination gloves as this drug can even pass through the regular latex gloves used previously by most in the LE and medical profession.

If you want to learn more about heroin and how you or a loved one can seek treatment, or prevent opiate abuse, please click on the following link from the Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery (StarkMHAR).

https://starkmhar.org/help/stark-countys-heroin-epidemic/

Thank you for reading and sharing and most importantly….for caring.

Chief Douglas Swartz