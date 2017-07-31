Police: Indiana doctor killed for denying woman painkiller prescription

MISHAWAKA, IN (AP) — A prosecutor says a northern Indiana man fatally shot a doctor because he would not prescribe opioid painkillers to the man’s wife.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter identified the gunman Thursday as 48-year-old Michael Jarvis of Mishawaka.

Police say Jarvis fatally shot 56-year-old Dr. Todd Graham on Wednesday in a parking lot outside the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Institute in Mishawaka.

Cotter says Graham declined to prescribe highly addictive opioids to Jarvis’ wife during an appointment Wednesday morning. He says Jarvis returned to the medical center about two hours later and shot Graham.

“He did what we ask our doctors to do; don’t over-prescribe opioids and unfortunately for whatever reason Jarvis made that choice to take his life,” Cotter said.

Cotter says Jarvis then drove to a friend’s home about 3 miles away and fatally shot himself.

Cotter says Jarvis’s wife wasn’t aware of her husband’s actions.

