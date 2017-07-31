WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating awards.

Most people wouldn’t dream of eating five bacon double cheeseburgers from Burger King all at once, but at Buffalo Wild Wings you’d consume even more calories by eating just one Cheese Curd Bacon Burger and fries.

“We’re seeing high calorie mash-ups from restaurants all over their menus,” says Lindsay Moyer, the center’s senior nutritionist.

Winners include the Carnivore Pizzadilla from Dave and Buster’s, the Cheeseburger Omelette with a side of three pancakes from IHOP, and Chili’s Ultimate Smokehouse Combo.

“All of this year’s extreme eating award winners, all of the entrees we looked at have about a days calories or more. That’s 2,000 calories,” Moyer explains.

And it’s not just carbs and fat. The massive 16 oz. Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse suffers the most damage from a supporting vegetable. The steak alone is 1,570 calories, but you also get two sides. Pick the Roadhouse’s Loaded Sweet Potato and you’ll added 770 calofires. Get a Caesar salad as your second side, and the meal has 2,820 calories, 72 grams of saturated fat, 5,330 mg of sodium, and an estimated 51 grams of added sugar.

It’s like eating two of the chain’s 12 oz. New York strip steak dinners (with mashed potatoes and vegetables), plus a slice of strawberry cheesecake.

At well over 2,000 calories, the Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Napoletana is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and meatballs.

READ MORE: Full list of 2017 Xtreme Eating Awards

“These meals are extreme, but even the typical restaurant meals are a threat to American’s health because they increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” Moyer says.

In response, the National Restaurant Association offered a statement saying the group has “led the effort to implement a national standard for menu labeling so that our customers can make informed decisions on their dining choices.”

Dietitians say watch out for portion size.

“You don’t have to eat the whole thing yourself,” says Cleveland Clinic Clinical Dietitan Lindsay Malone. “You can share it with other people or you can bring it home with you and enjoy the next day.”

The Cheesecake Factory agrees.

A spokeswoman provided a statement saying: “We love it when guests share. That’s a great sign that our portions are generous. And a large percentage of our guests take home leftovers.”