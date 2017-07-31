Two people arrested after woman’s body found in freezer of Ohio home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in a Campbell home Saturday night.

Arturo Novoa, 31, was arrested late Saturday night at his place of work — Outback Steakhouse on Tiffany Boulevard in Boardman — U.S. Marshals say. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and is in custody in the Mahoning County Jail.

Katrina Layton, 34, was arrested Sunday morning. She is also in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnik said the body was found in a freezer in a home on Devitt Avenue. He said Youngstown Police are investigating the case because they believe “it originated in the city of Youngstown and was taken to Campbell.”

The home is not owned by either of the suspects.

Bobovnik said the body appears to be a female, and it’s been taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination. He added no one has been charged with murder yet because there is still no cause of death.

“Early this week, we’ll hopefully be able to determine the cause of death and a positive identification,” he said.

Novoa and Layton will be officially charged Monday morning and arraigned Monday afternoon.