Two people arrested after woman’s body found in freezer of Ohio home

By Published:

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in a Campbell home Saturday night.

Arturo Novoa, 31, was arrested late Saturday night at his place of work — Outback Steakhouse on Tiffany Boulevard in Boardman — U.S. Marshals say. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and is in custody in the Mahoning County Jail.

Katrina Layton, 34, was arrested Sunday morning. She is also in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnik said the body was found in a freezer in a home on Devitt Avenue. He said Youngstown Police are investigating the case because they believe “it originated in the city of Youngstown and was taken to Campbell.”

The home is not owned by either of the suspects.

Bobovnik said the body appears to be a female, and it’s been taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination. He added no one has been charged with murder yet because there is still no cause of death.

“Early this week, we’ll hopefully be able to determine the cause of death and a positive identification,” he said.

Novoa and Layton will be officially charged Monday morning and arraigned Monday afternoon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s