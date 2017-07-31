FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WFLA) — A valet is battling serious injuries after police say he was punched by a customer outside of a Florida resort earlier this week.

Surveillance video captured the whole incident on camera outside the Ocean Sky Hotel and Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

Hotel guest John Henry Kiernan can be seen talking to the valet, Rudolph Rodriguez. Suddenly, Kiernan punches Rodriguez in the face and knocks him to the ground.

Both of the men said the dispute stemmed from a parking charge.

Kiernan told our NBC affiliate in the area that Rodriguez was disrespectful and wanted to fight.

According to NBC Miami, Kiernan told police he was a former officer and said he felt in danger for his safety and struck first.

Kiernan was not arrested, and he has not been charged. Police say they will wait for the State Attorney’s Office to pursue charges.

Rodriguez suffered serious injuries, but is expected to fully recover.

The hotel manager says he wants Kiernan arrested.