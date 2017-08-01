AMBER Alert issued for girl, 2, taken by mother’s boyfriend in Detroit

By Published: Updated:

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert after a 2-year-old girl was forcefully taken from her aunt’s house in Detroit Tuesday morning. The suspect may be traveling to Ohio, and a statewide Amber Alert is now in effect.

Sondra Renee was taken around 2:30am from a house on the west side of Detroit. Police said Grady Lamar Barrett, 42, took Sondra after he went into the house armed with a weapon.

Barrett is believed to driving a black 2009 GMC Sierra with Michigan plate DAS 9417. A trailer with Michigan license plate D476667 is attached to the truck. The trailer says G&G landscaping on the side of the trailer.

Barrett is a black male, age 42, is 6’0″ tall, weighs 278, and has bald hair and black eyes. He is likely armed with a weapon.

Sondra is described as 2-foot-5 and 35 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and braids. She was last seen wearing a multicolored sleeper/jumper.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s