DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert after a 2-year-old girl was forcefully taken from her aunt’s house in Detroit Tuesday morning. The suspect may be traveling to Ohio, and a statewide Amber Alert is now in effect.

Sondra Renee was taken around 2:30am from a house on the west side of Detroit. Police said Grady Lamar Barrett, 42, took Sondra after he went into the house armed with a weapon.

Barrett is believed to driving a black 2009 GMC Sierra with Michigan plate DAS 9417. A trailer with Michigan license plate D476667 is attached to the truck. The trailer says G&G landscaping on the side of the trailer.

Barrett is a black male, age 42, is 6’0″ tall, weighs 278, and has bald hair and black eyes. He is likely armed with a weapon.

Sondra is described as 2-foot-5 and 35 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and braids. She was last seen wearing a multicolored sleeper/jumper.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.