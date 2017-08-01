America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts week three preview

(WCMH) – The third night of judge cuts on America’s Got Talent features two acts whose audition full audition performances were never aired.

Brobots & Mandroidz is a dance group made up of students from Torrance, California. Their audition round was shown as part of a montage of acts that was passed through to the next round.

“You are gonna have the best time in school the day after this airs, trust me,” said judge Simon Cowell during the audition round.

For the judge cut round, the group performs an acrobatic hip-hop routine, leading to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Jeki Yoo is a magician who currently lives in Los Angeles. He is originally from South Korea.

His audition act was not televised.

For his judge cuts performance, Jeki brings a large plastic egg to the judges’ table. After comparing the egg to Howie Mandel’s head, he sets half of the egg aside and reveals a deck of cards inside.

He asks guest judge Laverne Cox to sign the card, and then has Heidi Klum attach a sticker to the back of it. He then places the bowl face down on the table

Several times, he puts the card back into the deck, shuffles, and then reveals the card under the bowl.

He then seemingly makes the entire deck of cards disappear in his hands, except for one card. He then seems to change that card into the signed card.

After placing the signed card in his pocket, he reveals the entire deck of cards under the bowl.

“What?!” Simon says, at the conclusion of the act.

Find out if Brobots & Mandroidz and Jeki Yoo will move onto the next round tonight at 8pm on NBC4.