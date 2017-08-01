As new school year approaches, still no contract for Columbus teachers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Columbus City Schools set to begin the school year on August 21, the district and the teachers have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The current deal automatically renews itself, but teachers want more benefits and could strike if they are not satisfied the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between the board of education and their union.

On Tuesday night, they gathered outside of the CCS administrative officers to show their commitment to a deal that benefits them more.

Details of what they want were not fully disclosed and districts representatives say they will not comment on negotiations.