Community remembers local marathoner after fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Family and friends are remembering 68-year-old Linda Evans, who was killed in a hit and run while she was jogging Monday morning.

A memorial with a few dozen roses and a pair of running shoes can be seen near the spot where she passed away on Park Meadow Road in Westerville.

The Columbus Marathon said she was one of the area’s most prolific runners. She competed in the 26.2 mile race over 30 times, more than any Central Ohio woman in history.

Columbus City Schools said Evans was an instructional assistant at the Linden STEM Academy for at least the last 10 years. A close family friend told NBC4 she had just retired.

Neighbor Susan Driscoll said Evans could always be seen walking or jogging with her husband and friends. She said while out and about, Evans usually had a handful of trash she picked up along the way.

“Just very loving, kind. You could see it in her eyes, soft spoken. You could tell she was a great person,” said Driscoll. “I see these children light up and they really make it a point to say hi to her, to speak to her. She makes it a point to stop and speak with them to see how they’re doing. She’s definitely touched a lot of children lives and adults, too.”

Westerville Police said 32-year-old Jonathan B. Coffman admitted to feeling drowsy after taking a medication used to treat bipolar disorder the night before the accident.

Coffman appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. He’s being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. His bond was set at $50,000.