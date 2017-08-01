Diners visit original Max & Erma’s location one last time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A long-time staple in German Village, the original Max & Erma’s location on South Third Street will soon be closing its doors soon.

The first ever Max and Erma’s opened its doors 45 years ago right in German Village and with the announcement of its closing neighbors say the place is all about memories.

Several guests have been packing into the restaurant one last time before the doors close for good.

Carol and Tom Conway have been coming to Max & Erma’s for the last 39 years.

“The kids were the ones who called and said Oh my God Max and Erma’s is closing, our kids and grandkids said you got to get down there,” said Carol Conway.

“This is the original, this is the real deal. This is the essence of what Max and Erma’s is we’ll miss it,” said Tim Conway.

Patricia Wenger has been coming to Max & Erma’s since she was 19 and started working in downtown Columbus.

“I used to come here for lunch like in 1977 so it’s been a long time but I wanted to bring my grandson here so that he could see what it was like. I can’t believe there going to close this down because it’s the original,” said Wenger.

The customers on Tuesday still seem shocked the original restaurant is closing but for one couple it all seems surreal and emotional. Consuela and David Bartlett enjoyed their first date at the original Max and Erma’s 34 years ago.

“He always held my hand when we came in here whether it was winter or summer or raining or whatever we always make the best of it but we made sure we got here,” said Consuela Bartlett. “Look at all these people in here, look at all these generations in here look at all these people everything touches everybody in different ways and I can see how this place touches a lot of people and especially my husband and I. Very sad very sad.”

The Bartletts left the restaurant hand in hand for one last time.

The restaurant closes on August 7th which gives guests a few more days to enjoy one last meal at the original Max & Erma’s.

Glacier Restaurant Group sent a statement to NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery which states:

In the spirit of better serving our guest the German Village Max & Erma’s building no longer met our standards. The building itself can no longer maintain the standards our guests deserve. This is particularly true for our ADA guests–as there is no accessible restroom available. We’ve thoroughly explored available options, but both costs and covenants have proven to be to prohibitive.