Former University of Cincinnati who killed unarmed driver wants job back

Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The union representing a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop is seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police.

The notice filed by the Ohio police union seeks back pay for Ray Tensing, 27, and alleges he was improperly fired in July 2015 after killing 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

The notice was placed on hold for two years as Tensing faced murder charges related to DuBose’s death. It was set back in motion after two mistrials in his criminal case, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. A prosecutor declined to pursue a third trial.

Federal authorities are reviewing whether there might have been civil rights offenses warranting prosecution in Tensing’s case.

Tensing previously said he feared he’d be hit or dragged as DuBose drove away.

Police union officials argue Tensing never had a pre-disciplinary conference before he was fired, which is in violation of the collective bargaining agreement with the university. University of Cincinnati police employees also are entitled to paid leave if they are charged with or indicted for a felony, according to the agreement.

University spokesman Greg Vehr has previously said the university has “no intention” of reversing its decision to fire Tensing.

In Tensing’s termination letter, the university said the shooting “negatively impacts your ability to function in the community or work under the colors of the university.”

Neither university officials nor the police union responded to Associated Press requests for comment.

