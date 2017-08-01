Funeral held for teen killed in Ohio State Fair malfunction

By Published:
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tyler Jarrell, 18, poses for a photo. Jarrell was killed in a thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Marine Corps and school officials said Jarrell enlisted last week and was going to begin basic training next summer after his high school graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

COLUMBUS — Funeral services have been held for a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

Family and friends gathered in Grove City on Tuesday for the services for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Police officers and U.S. Marines were there to honor Jarrell, who had recently enlisted in the Marines.

The young man also had been a member of the Columbus Police Explorers program, which shows teenagers what it’s like to be a police officer.

Jarrell’s funeral procession passed by a McDonald’s restaurant where he worked.

The funeral was at Grove City United Methodist Church in the city about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbus.

An investigation into what caused the ride to break apart last week is continuing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s