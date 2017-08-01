Genoa Twp. police say no homicide suspect inside home, drug activity now suspected

GENOA TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) – Police in Genoa Township surrounded a home where investigators originally believed a man wanted for homicide in northern Ohio could have been hiding.
It’s happening at a home on Fox Hollow Drive.
Genoa Township police say they now believe the information about a homicide suspect inside the house is false.
We have determined the initial information we were given regarding a homicide suspect in a house on Fox Hollow was false ( initial information is often inaccurate). We are still waiting to search the house based on evidence of possible drug activity and stolen items in the house. There is no evidence of any danger to anyone in the neighborhood.
During this we also received a call of a burglary in progress, unrelated to the above, on Danbridge with the caller hearing someone in the house. Officers responded and, as some have commented, they had their weapons drawn which is a typical response to a call of a burglary in progress. It was determined to be a family member in the house unbeknownst to the caller.
Your officers are working hard tonight to keep you safe!
Chief Steve Gammill
