July ends cooler and wetter than normal

Columbus (WCMH) – It will come as little to no surprise to anyone that July was a wet month, but because of all the rain, it took a toll on temperatures as well as we closed the month out.

Temperatures:

Our final average temperature for the month was 75.0° which was 0.2° below normal for the month of July.

This puts this July in the middle of July’s in the past 5 years.

2017 75.0°

2016 76.6°

2015 73.2°

2014 72.9°

2013 75.0°

This also puts us near the middle of all July’s on record as well, with the warmest July (2012) 80.5°, and the coldest (1891) at 70.0°

At 75.0°, we are tied for the 62nd warmest July on record in Columbus, and believe it or not, this was the lowest ranked month on warmth so far this year. Also the trend looks like we are getting more close to normal after an off the charts start to the year.

January: 12th warmest

February: 1st warmest

March: 42nd warmest

April: 1st warmest

May: 54th warmest

June: 52nd warmest

July: 62nd warmest

Rainfall wise, this was one of the wettest on record:

We totaled 8.55″ of rainfall for July, a whole 3.76″ above the normal, and 4th wettest on record for July

1992 12.36″

1896 9.47″

1958 9.46″

2017 8.55″

It was also the 16th wettest month on record in Columbus:

Jul 1992 12.36″ Aug 2003 11.46″ Jan 1937 10.71″ Nov 1985 10.67″ Jun 2008 10.39″ Jun 1958 9.75″ May 1882 9.59″ Mar 1964 9.59″ Jul 1896 9.47″ Jul 1958 9.46″ May 1968 9.11″ Jan 2005 8.95″ Jun 1973 8.77″ Oct 1881 8.64″ Aug 1979 8.63″ July 2017 8.55″

Columbus wasn’t even the wettest spot in the area in the month of July either. Below is an image from NOAA on observed rainfall for the month of July. The areas in pink represent 10-15″ of rainfall for the month!

If you ever have questions on monthly recaps, climate, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave