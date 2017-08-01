Laverne Cox presses golden buzzer for nine-year-old Celine Tam on America’s Got Talent

(WCMH) – A nine-year-old singer earned this week’s golden buzzer from Laverne Cox on America’s Got Talent.

The Orange is the New Black actress pressed the golden buzzer after hearing Celine perform Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”.

In the judge cut rounds, a golden buzzer from the week’s guest judge sends the performer to the live rounds of the show without further deliberations from the judges.

Celine says she a huge fan of Celine Dion. She started performing after her parents heard her singing along with one of the Canadian singer’s songs in the car.

For her audition performance, she sang the superstar’s hit song, “My Heart Will Go On,” impressing the judges with her powerful voice.

“Celine, I want to know, that’s obviously not you singing,” said Simon Cowell during the audition round. “So, who is that singing?”

“You are incredible,” Simon said, after several rounds of playfully going back and forth with Celine.

“You really knocked it out of the park,” said Heidi Klum.

“I can’t get the smile off my face,” said Howie Mandel. “You are adorable, that was amazing. That’s why I love doing this show.”

Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8pm on NBC4.