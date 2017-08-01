Man says computer repair scam cost him $2500

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Anyone who uses computers on a regular basis would want or expect upgrades to their computer programs.

An offer to ‘fix and update’ his computer ended up costing a local man a lot of time and a lot of money.

While working on his computer, Rick Marchese received a notice about a Windows update and he clicked on the notice. Someone had taken control of his computer as he received a phone call from someone who claimed to be from Microsoft.

The caller told Marchese, he could repair his computer but he was required to buy iTunes gift cards. Mr. Marchese was not familiar with iTunes cards and assumed it was connected to Microsoft.

At the end of the day, Marchese spent $2500 on iTunes cards. He is embarrassed that someone took advantage of him but called me so other people won’t have to go through a similar experience.

‘It’s what they do and how they do it,” says Marchese. “The thing is, what if you’re vulnerable that precise time, you will fall for it.”

I will explain ways to avoid being caught in the computer fix scheme tonight at 6 on NBC4.