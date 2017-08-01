Marion man sentenced to 18 years for bank robberies

MARION, OH (WCMH) — A Marion man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for robbing two Marion banks last year.

Ronald R. Myles Jr., 35, was convicted of robbing two Commercial Savings Bank branches in June of 2016.

He was sentenced by US District Judge Jack Zouhary to 222 months in prison.

Prosecutors said he wore a ski mask, pointed a gun at bank employees and made threats during the robberies.

Myles served eight years in state prison for two previous robberies, according to court documents.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey said: “I am grateful for the efforts of my office, the Marion City Police Department, the FBI, the citizens who provided information to assist with the investigation, and also the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Ultimatley the cooperation of all of these agencies and individuals assisted with the arrest and conviction of Mr. Myles who is no longer a threat to our community or others on behalf of everyones efforts.”

“Any time we can take a dangerous criminal out of our community is a positive step in making Marion a better place to live,” Marion Police Chief William Collins said. “Law enforcement from the city, county and on a federal level work well together on major crimes as is evidenced in this case.”

“This prison sentence removes a dangerous person from the streets of Marion,” Acting U.S. Attorney David Sierleja said. “The FBI and Marion Police Department demonstrated once again that they work together to make our communities safer.”

“Ronald R. Myles, Jr. put the life of a bank teller and customer in jeopardy when he used a deadly weapon during the commission of the bank robberies,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony. “It is defendants like Mr. Myles that the FBI and our local partners will not tolerate and who will be held accountable for such violent acts.”