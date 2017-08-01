MTV’s iconic ‘Moon Man’ replaced by gender neutral statue

WKRG-TV Published:
The "Moon Man" award statue, redesigned by Jeremy Scott, appears back stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WKRG) — MTV is making sweeping changes to the network’s Video Music Awards including renaming the iconic “Moon Man” trophy.

“Why should it be a man,” MTV President Chris McCarthy told the New York Times. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

The famous astronaut figure planting an MTV flag on the moon will now be called a “moon person.”

MTV is also eliminating gender specific awards categories at the upcoming VMAs. The network replaced Best Female Video and Best Male Video with the New Artist of the Year award.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s