National Night Out celebrates better communities, crime prevention

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A number of Central Ohio communities will be celebrating National Night Out on August 1.

National Night Out is an annual celebration of community safety and crime prevention held across America. The campaign is designed to promote and build better relationships between the local community, police departments, and fire departments. To learn more about the event itself click here.

Many of the local events focus on community relationships with police and fire personnel. You have a chance to meet first responders, see real-time demonstrations, and get familiar with different equipment they use in the field.

Many local celebrations also include free food and entertainment.

Here are a few of many celebrations happening around town:

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s