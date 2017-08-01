National Night Out celebrates better communities, crime prevention

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A number of Central Ohio communities will be celebrating National Night Out on August 1.

National Night Out is an annual celebration of community safety and crime prevention held across America. The campaign is designed to promote and build better relationships between the local community, police departments, and fire departments. To learn more about the event itself click here.

Many of the local events focus on community relationships with police and fire personnel. You have a chance to meet first responders, see real-time demonstrations, and get familiar with different equipment they use in the field.

Many local celebrations also include free food and entertainment.

Here are a few of many celebrations happening around town: