NBC4 announces return of pet adoption drive ‘Clear the Shelters’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 is happy to announce the the return of the popular pet adoption campaign, Clear the Shelters.

Launching this month and culminating with Clear the Shelters day on Saturday, August 19, the third annual nationwide pet adoption campaign will include the participation of more than five local animal shelters across central Ohio. On this day, animal shelters will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet.

NBC4 also unveiled a new social media campaign that compliments Clear the Shelters efforts: #LoveMyPet. To join the Clear the Shelters social media campaign, you can simply post a photo of your favorite pet, list your reasons for loving your pet, and upload your post and photo to their social media channels using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet.

You can also access a new #ClearTheShelters filter that lets you easily share pet photos across social platforms. The social media campaign will conclude on August 19.

For more information about the pet adoption campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet.