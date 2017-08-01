Nine of the best music venues in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While a good concert is highly dependent on the talent of the musicians and production staff, the venue itself is just as important.

The vibe of a place can make or break a show. You wouldn’t want to see a gritty punk band perform in a pristine arena or a pop icon be limited to a small stage at a dive bar, would you? Luckily, Columbus has some great places to see live music. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite places to see a show are, and here’s what they said:

Newport Music Hall

Walking into the Newport Music Hall is taking a step into rock ‘n roll history. The building first opened in 1923 as a movie theater before being turned into one of the famed Agora Theatres in the 1970s. In the mid-80s, PromoWest acquired the property, renaming it the Newport Music Hall. The Newport holds the honor of being the Longest Continually Running Rock Club in the country. Not much about the building has changed over the years, giving it the gritty vibe required of all rock clubs. Bands of all genres have played the Newport, many of them before they made it big. This month, Alter Bridge is set to take the stage, as is Manchester Orchestra in September and Gogol Bordello in October. You can access the full schedule here.

Nationwide Arena

Some of the biggest names in music have played at Nationwide Arena. With a seating capacity of 20,000, catching a show at the arena is the next best thing to a stadium concert. Nationwide Arena opened its doors in September 2000 with a two-night performance of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “Soul to Soul” tour, and next month, the country power duo will be back for one night only. Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band performs in September as well, and in October, Ed Sheeran takes the stage. Check out the full schedule here.

Express Live!

If you prefer a more modern venue that offers both indoor and outdoor performances, Express Live! is the place for you. Express Live! is the first indoor-outdoor concert venue in America, and has state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. This month, My Morning Jacket will perform, as will Queens of the Stone Age in September and Modest Mouse in October. You can check out the full concert schedule here.

Schottenstein Center

If a big-name act is coming to town and they aren’t playing at Nationwide Arena, chances are pretty good that they’re playing the Schott. With a more than 18,000-person capacity, the Schott has played host to The Who, AC/DC, Britney Spears and many more. This month, Kendrick Lamar will perform, followed by Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars in September. You can check out the full schedule here.

Park Street Complex

Whether you’re headed to the Park Street Patio or the Park Street Saloon, you’re in for a great show. Both spaces are operated by Woodlands Productions and feature several live acts each month. You can check out their full schedule here.

Skully’s Music Diner

For more than 25 years, Skully’s has been serving up awesome food and amazing shows. Whether you’re into DJ’d parties, hip hop or underground rock shows, you’ll be in for a good time. This month, they’re hosting the Black & Yellow Hip-Hop and Urban Showcase, The Flex Crew and the Glad, Sad Mad Tour. And, of course, the famous Ladies 80’s & More party is every Thursday night.

The Bluestone

What started off as a Baptist church is now one of the best places in the city to see live country music. Last year, The Bluestone was nominated by the Academy of Country Music for “Night Club of the Year.” The venue features lofted ceilings, three separate levels with a total of seven bars and plenty of space to kick up your heels and dance. This month, Easton Corbin will perform, followed by Joe Nichols and Montgomery Gentry in September. Check out the full concert calendar here.

Ohio Stadium

While some Buckeye fans would argue that the best shows in Ohio Stadium come from TBDBITL, the Shoe has been home to many great stadium concerts over the years. From Pink Floyd and U2 to the Buckeye Country Superfest and The Rolling Stones, fans are never disappointed. The acoustics, seating arrangements and capacity of the Shoe can take the concert experience to the next level.

The Basement

Love underground rock? Head to The Basement. Featuring both local and national bands on the rise, The Basement is the best place in Columbus to find your new favorite artists. Tonight, the National Parks are playing and next month the Middle Kids hit the stage and Electric Six in October. Check out the full schedule here.