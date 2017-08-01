Oregon father, son die in seperate motorcycle crashes five weeks apart

The scene where 69-year-old Michael Millette died June 20 in a motorcycle crash on Highway 140. (Oregon State Police)

GRANTS PASS, OR (AP) — An Oregon man died in a motorcycle crash five weeks after his father was killed in such a crash.

The Daily Courier reports 49-year-old Raymond Millette died Friday afternoon on a dirt road in the mountains west of Grants Pass.

Paramedics needed a pickup with four-wheel drive to reach the scene, and the Oregon Department of Forestry had to open a gate.

They found Millette already dead, with his motorcycle off the trail.

His father, 69-year-old Michael Millette, died June 20 in a motorcycle crash on Highway 140 east of White City.

Both men were avid riders.

The younger Millette served as a medic in the Army before returning to Grants Pass and becoming a nurse practitioner.

He and his wife ran a family medical practice.

