Rowling apologizes for claiming Pres. Trump ignored disabled boy

By Published:
FILE- This is a Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo of British author J.K. Rowling as she poses for the photographers during photo call to unveil her new book, entitled: 'The Casual Vacancy', at the Southbank Centre in London. J.K. Rowling has apologized, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
LONDON (AP) — J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.

The “Harry Potter” author called Trump “horrible” after seeing footage of the president appearing to ignore the child’s outstretched hand during a White House event last week.

But the boy’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, posted on Facebook: “Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand.”

Rowling, who has often criticized Trump, said she “apologized unreservedly.” She tweeted Monday that “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw.”

The author has deleted her original tweets on the subject.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s